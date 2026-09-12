India Legends to play Pakistan in WCL after boycotting them last year following Pahalgam attack

New Delhi:

India are set to clash with Pakistan in the World Championship Legends in Dubai on October 10. The fixture comes less than a year after the rivalry produced two abandoned encounters in the previous edition. India Champions did not take the field against Pakistan Champions in either of their scheduled meetings during the 2025 tournament.

Notably, the first was a league match at Edgbaston. Several members of India's squad were unwilling to play against Pakistan following heightened political tensions between the two countries after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The teams were then drawn against each other again in the semi-final. India's players once more declined to participate, leading to the match being abandoned and Pakistan Champions advancing to the final without a ball being bowled.

The 2026 schedule has now revived the prospect of an on-field meeting. Whether the October 10 fixture progresses beyond the calendar, however, will remain a major point of interest following last year's events.

UAE to host third edition of WCL

The World Championship of Legends has undergone a geographical shift as they moved to UAE for the third edition. Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host matches. Apart from India, Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies, Bangladesh Champions will also join the campaign this time around.

Meanwhile, India Champions will open their campaign against Australia Champions in Sharjah on October 3 and face England Champions the next day. Their third league game is against South Africa Champions on October 6, followed by the Pakistan fixture in Dubai.

India will meet Bangladesh Champions in Dubai on October 11 before returning to Sharjah for their final league match against West Indies Champions on October 13. The semi-finals are scheduled for October 16, with Sharjah hosting the October 18 final.

“Season 3 is about bringing the biggest rivalries and the biggest legends back together. We have an incredible line-up and a schedule packed with matches that fans will instantly connect with. Taking WCL to the UAE makes this season even more special, and we are excited to give fans a month of unforgettable cricket and entertainment,” Harshit Tomar, Founder and CEO of World Championship of Legends said.

Also Read:

India's ODI World Cup 2025 winner joins Barbados Tridents for rest of WCPL 2026