England complete clean sweep, despite Pakistan's threatening performance in second innings of Edgbaston Test

Birmingham:

England defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the third and final Test at Edgbaston on Saturday, completing a 3-0 series sweep after chasing down a target of 130 on the fourth day. Joe Root and Jordan Cox scored unbeaten half-centuries to guide England home after Pakistan had briefly threatened to extend the contest with a spirited second-innings recovery.

Notably, the hosts had taken a commanding position early in the match, but were given an unexpected scare when Pakistan produced 449 in their second innings. However England remained composed in the chase, recovering from two early wickets before Root and Cox took control. Their partnership carried England through the modest target and ended Pakistan's hopes of salvaging a result from a difficult tour.

How did the match progress?

Pakistan's fightback had appeared unlikely after they were bowled out for just 133 in their first innings. Josh Tongue led the proceedings with a four-wicket haul, while Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer picked three wickets each. Meanwhile, England responded with 453, establishing a huge 320-run advantage. Harry Brook scored 75, while Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith, Emilio Gay and Ollie Robinson also made important contributions.

The visitors, however, showed considerably more resistance in their second innings. Shan Masood made 95 and Babar Azam scored 76, while Azan Awais added 59. The defining moment came late in the innings when debutant Razaullah produced an extraordinary counterattack. Batting at No. 9, the 21-year-old smashed 81 from 63 balls, including nine sixes, and shared a 121-run ninth-wicket partnership with Mohammad Abbas, who made 42. Their assault lifted Pakistan to 449 and gave England a target that at least required a serious fourth-day chase.

England suffer early on

England had a poor start to the chase, with Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay falling without opening their tally. That brought Root and Cox together and the pair steadily dismantled Pakistan's hopes. Root's experience proved valuable under pressure, scoring unbeaten 62 runs, while Cox, who had also impressed behind the stumps earlier in the match, provided equally important support with 59 not out runs to his name.

Root was put into trouble at one stage in the match when Mohammad Ali got the better of him in the middle, but it turned out that he overstepped and the umpire called for a no-ball. Had Pakistan managed a wicket at that point, things could have been different, but then again, there are no ifs and buts in cricket.

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