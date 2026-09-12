Mohammed Siraj named new Hyderabad captain for upcoming Ranji Trophy season

New Delhi:

Mohammed Siraj will captain Hyderabad in the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season. Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has confirmed the development. They also appointed fellow pacer Chama Milind as the vice-captain of the side. Currently, the team is preparing for their opening fixture against Tripura on October 11. The team has been drawn in Elite Group B, where it will also face Saurashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Assam.

Meanwhile, the captaincy assignment gives Siraj a fresh domestic leadership role after his recent appearance for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy. He led the pace attack during the tournament under Tilak Varma’s captaincy.

Recently, Siraj’s workload has also brought attention to his pace. During the Sri Lanka tour, his speed fell into the late 120kph range, below his customary mid-140kph level. Across the two-match series, he bowled 44 overs and finished with four wickets. When asked about the same, Siraj attributed the issue to a lack of rhythm after returning from a two-month break.

“Coming off a two-month break straight into a match, my rhythm wasn’t quite there. I’m purely a rhythm bowler. If I’m not in sync, I simply can’t explode through the crease," Siraj said after the conclusion of the Duleep Trophy final in Chennai.

Siraj highlights his struggles during Sri Lanka series

He also pointed to difficulties with his run-up during the Sri Lanka matches. “That was the struggle in Sri Lanka – my run-up felt disjointed. Some strides were too short, others were too long, and that broke my flow and cost me pace," he added.

The Duleep Trophy final, however, provided Siraj with signs that his rhythm was returning. Despite the demanding schedule and conditions, he said the tournament helped him regain his flow ahead of the challenges to come.

“Out here, everything clicked into place, and the pace followed naturally. Yes, it was very tough. We came straight from Sri Lanka, where we spent three and a half days fielding in the second Test (at Colombo), and within a week, we were out here playing in Chennai’s sweltering heat," he said.

Siraj also underlined the importance of commitment while playing for India. “But for me, it comes down to passion. When you’re representing your country, you can’t make excuses. You have to give every ounce of effort for your team and nation," he added.

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