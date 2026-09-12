Delhi Police issues traffic advisory before India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium

New Delhi:

Afghanistan will host India for a three-match T20I series at Arun Jaitley Stadium, starting September 13. Since the opening match will clash with the ongoing BRICS summit in the capital, traffic movement around the stadium will be regulated from 2 pm. Delhi Police expects increased vehicular and spectator movement and is preparing to deal with the same.

On the eve of the match, they issued a traffic advisory, highlighting the restrictions, diversions and parking arrangements. They have a five-hour buffer period in place as monitoring will begin at 2, with the match starting at 7 pm.

“In connection with the India–Afghanistan T20 Cricket Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 13.09.2026, traffic restrictions, diversions and parking regulations will be in place in and around the stadium area from 1400 hrs onwards,” Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X.

The police have asked people travelling through the stadium vicinity to make plans in advance and avoid routes passing through the match area unless necessary. Alternate roads should be used where possible, while motorists have been asked to comply with instructions issued by traffic personnel and follow signs indicating diversions.

Spectators and commuters told to plan accordingly

The advisory is also directed at spectators heading to the stadium for the first T20I. Visitors have been told to enter through authorised access points and use the parking facilities and app-based taxi zones specifically designated for the event.

“Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid unnecessary travel through the match venue area, use alternate routes wherever feasible and follow the directions of traffic personnel,” Delhi Traffic Police said.

“Spectators are requested to use only designated entry, parking and app-based taxi pick-up/drop-off points. For real-time traffic updates, follow the official social media handles of Delhi Traffic Police,” the spectators were separately reminded.

With the match expected to draw spectators and vehicles to the stadium, authorities have urged motorists to remain patient and observe traffic regulations.

“Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules, and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion,” the advisory further read.

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