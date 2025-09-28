Why is Arshdeep Singh not playing in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final? Check reason here Arshdeep Singh bowled a superb Super Over for India in the last Super Four fixture against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2025. India made three changes to the Playing XI for the clash against Pakistan, with Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana being the other two omissions.

Arshdeep Singh missed out as India made three changes to their Playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue are looking to clinch their ninth Asia Cup title as they meet Pakistan for the first time in the history of the continental event.

India won the toss with skipper Suryakumar Yadav opting to bowl first. The captain revealed that the team has made three changes to the side that defeated Sri Lanka in the Super Over in the last Super Four fixture on Friday.

Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana missed out, while Hardik Pandya didn't play due to his niggle. Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh made their way into the team in place of the trio.

Why is Arshdeep Singh not playing?

Arshdeep Singh, India's highest-wicket-taker, is not part of the Playing XI due to the playing combinations. The Men in Blue had to bring Jasprit Bumrah back and needed all-around duties of Shivam Dube, who is also the fifth bowler for the final. Meanwhile, India have usually banked on batting depth and have preferred a batter at No.8, which is the reason Rinku is in and Arshdeep missed out.

"We will bowl first. It looks like a good wicket. The wicket gets better under lights. We have been batting well first, but we would like to chase today. The groundsmen have done a terrific job with the wickets here. The brand of cricket we have been playing for the last 5-6 games is pretty good. Unfortunately, Hardik misses out. Arshdeep and Harshit also miss out. Bumrah, Dube and Rinku come in," he said at the toss.

"Definitely happy to bat first. We are very excited and looking forward to this game. We haven't played a perfect game, and hopefully we play one today. Same side. We have been playing on these pitches for a while and it will play the same," Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said at the toss.

Pakistan's Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India's Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy