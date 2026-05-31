What is the lowest successfully defended total in IPL final history?

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 final saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Gujarat Titans. The two sides met at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and the clash saw RCB coming in to bowl first after winning the toss. While GT depended on their top order for a solid start, RCB’s bowling attack put too much pressure early on.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who were the top performers for the side, departed on scores of 10 and 12 runs, respectively. Gujarat Titans were ultimately limited to a score of 155 runs in the first innings of the game as RCB’s brilliant bowling attack showed up when it mattered.

With the total of 155 runs on the board, many fans would be wondering what the lowest successfully defended total is in IPL final history. It is worth noting that the lowest successfully defended total in IPL final history was in the clash between MI and RPS back in 2017, when MI defended a total of 129 runs.

Also Read: Why RCB bowling first in IPL 2026 final a curse for the defending champions?

Gujarat Titans hope to put in a good showing with the ball

After a subpar showing with the bat, Gujarat Titans will have to be at the top of their game if they are looking to take this game away from RCB. The duo of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj would prove to be key for the side as they look to get their hands on the title.

It could be interesting to see how the Shubman Gill-led side approaches the game, especially with a subpar total posted on the board in the final.

Lowest score defended in IPL Finals:

129/8 - MI vs RPS, Hyderabad 2017

143/6 - Deccan vs RCB, JoBurg 2009

148/9 - MI vs CSK, Eden Gardens 2013

149/8 - MI vs CSK, Hyderabad 2019

168/5 - CSK vs MI, DY Patil 2010

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