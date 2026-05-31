Why RCB bowling first in IPL 2026 final a curse for the defending champions?

Ahmedabad :

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 final sees Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Gujarat Titans. The two sides meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31. It is worth noting that the clash began on a positive note for RCB as the side won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Skipper Rajat Patidar talked about the nature of the pitch and how RCB would look to put GT under pressure early on and replicate their performance from last year. However, with RCB chasing in the must-win clash, there is a sign of worry for the fans of the defending champions.

It is worth noting that Royal Challengers Bengaluru have never won a final when they are chasing in the history of the IPL. Interestingly, RCB were bowling first in the finals of the IPL in 2009, 2011, and 2016, all of which they lost. In the final that they won in 2025, they came in to bat first and limited Punjab Kings to break their title curse.

Also Read: Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Ahmedabad to watch IPL 2026 final between RCB vs GT? WATCH VIDEO

What did Rajat Patidar say at the toss?

Speaking of the game, Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss in Ahmedabad and opted to bowl first in the clash. He talked about the team composition for the clash and how he is looking forward to taking on the 2022 champions.

“We'll bowl first. (On the surface) It's a pretty good wicket. The ball will come nicely on the bat, but to be honest, it will not change in the 40 overs. So we'll try to get them early as possible. (Mood in the dressing room for the final) A lot of memories last year, but I think it was in 2025. It's 2026. We have to do our best to win this match. (How you hold your nerve?) That's important, to keep yourself in the present, not to be too much far ahead,” Rajat Patidar said at the toss.

“Let's control the controllables, that's it. (On the support) Always we love to play in this stadium because of the crowd, the way they came and especially the RCB supporters - 12th man army. They came in every stadium and supported us. (Team combination) The same team,” he added.

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