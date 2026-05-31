Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Ahmedabad to watch IPL 2026 final between RCB vs GT? WATCH VIDEO

Ahmedabad :

The IPL 2026 final will be played between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Now, despite Rajasthan Royals being ruled out of the competition, teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has arrived in the city to witness the final live on May 31.

Notably, the 15-year-old has been one of the defining stories of the tournament. The youngster dominated the bowlers in the 2026 edition and is currently the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 776 runs to his name and an astonishing strike rate of 237.31.

His dominance was not limited to run accumulation. Sooryavanshi also rewrote one of the tournament's most celebrated records, launching 72 sixes during the season. That tally moved him beyond the previous benchmark of 59 set by Chris Gayle. The manner in which those sixes arrived underlined the scale of his achievement. While Gayle's record-setting season featured a six every 7.73 deliveries, the Rajasthan batter cleared the boundary once every 4.31 balls.

The season also featured a near-historic moment. During Rajasthan's Eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sooryavanshi came within touching distance of surpassing Gayle's fastest IPL hundred record. A six, or even a boundary from his 29th delivery would have taken him there, but the innings ended when he was caught at third man.

Bengaluru vs Gujarat preview

Bengaluru have built their campaign around a batting unit that has repeatedly delivered throughout the season. Contributions from Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Krunal Pandya and Venkatesh Iyer have helped them cross the 200-run mark on nine occasions. Their recent form and additional recovery time before the final have strengthened expectations of another championship.

Gujarat's route has looked different. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have carried much of the batting responsibility through a prolific opening partnership, while Jason Holder's arrival midway through the tournament added a valuable wicket-taking option, yielding 17 wickets in 10 matches.

Regardless of the final result, Sooryavanshi's season is set to be rewarded. With the Orange Cap, six-hitting record and Most Valuable Player race all pointing in his direction, the young Rajasthan star appears destined to leave Ahmedabad among the biggest winners of IPL 2026.

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