May 31, 2026
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  4. How has Virat Kohli fared at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of IPL 2026 final against GT? Check records

How has Virat Kohli fared at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of IPL 2026 final against GT? Check records

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Gujarat Titans in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 final, let us have a look at Virat Kohli's record at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the marquee clash.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Image Source : PTI
Ahmedabad :

The stage is set for the summit clash of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31. The two sides will battle it out to get their hands on the prestigious title. 

While RCB will be hoping to defend their title and put in a good showing, Gujarat Titans will seek redemption and will aim to carry their form in the clash. It is worth noting that Gujarat Titans lost Qualifier 1 of the tournament to RCB recently and will hope for an improved performance. 

However, the one thing that would be standing between GT and their second title would be veteran batter Virat Kohli. Over the years, Kohli has widely established himself as one of the best in the business, and with the clash upcoming, many would be wondering how Kohli could perform. 

Virat Kohli’s record at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad:

Matches: 8

Runs: 290

Average: 48.33

Strike rate: 143.88

50s/100s: 2/0

Also Read: More trouble for Gujarat Titans? 2022 champions suffer delayed flight issues ahead of IPL 2026 final

Shubman Gill and Co. seek redemption

Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru completely dominated Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of the tournament. The two sides met at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 26, and batting first, the defending champions posted a total of 254 runs in the first innings.

The side then limited Gujarat Titans to 162 runs in the second innings and won the game by 92 runs and made their way to their second straight final. With the clash right around the corner, it could be interesting to see how both sides fare as they gear up to take on each other in the IPL 2026 final. 

Also Read:

Shubman Gill awaits his first crowning moment, Patidar aims to carve his legacy as IPL final beckons

More trouble for Gujarat Titans? 2022 champions suffer delayed flight issues ahead of IPL 2026 final

PSG deny Arsenal to defend UCL title, establish supremacy to become third club to huge record
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Cricket Ipl Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Titans Virat Kohli
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