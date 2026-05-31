PSG deny Arsenal to defend Champions League title, establish supremacy to become third club to huge record

New Delhi:

Paris Saint-Germain and Luis Enrique etched their name into the history books after beating Premier League winners Arsenal in the Champions League 2026 final to defend their title at the Puskas Arena, Budapest, on Saturday, May 30. Luis Enrique's side defeated Mikel Arteta's Gunners on penalties 4-3 as they achieved a huge European record.

PSG have become just the third team in history to have won their league title and the European Cup/Champions League in successive seasons. They have joined the legendary Real Madrid of the 1950s and (1956-57/1957-58) and Ajax (1971-72/1972-73) to have achieved the feat.

PSG win dramatic Champions League final

The Parisians won the dramatic final on penalties as they handed the Gunners their only defeat of the Champions League season. Defender Gabriel Magalhaes missed his first-ever penalty for Arsenal when he sent the ball over the bar in a huge heartbreak for the Gunners, who had ended their Premier League wait after winning their first English title in 22 years.

They had started the penalties on a high note when David Raya stopped Nuno Mendes and Gabriel Martinelli struck on his chance, but things just didn't go their way as Magalhaes and Eberechi Eze missed their chances from the spot. The match had ended 1-1 in normal time after Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele cancelled Kai Havertz's fifth-minute strike of his own in the 65th to bring things level.

"It's incredible," Captain Marquinhos said. "From the very first day of this season, the coach said it's hard to win, and winning twice is even more difficult. So we all had to get back to work. That was the mentality."

Luis Enrique achieves glory

PSG manager Luis Enrique has also entered a list of legends, having won the European Cup thrice or more. Carlo Ancelotti, Bob Paisley, Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola are the only ones to have done so. "It's even more special because we knew before the match how difficult it would be," Enrique said. "I think it's deserved over the course of the whole season, even if the final was very closely contested."

Meanwhile, PSG are also the second club to defend the top European prize, joining Real Madrid since the Champions League era began. "It's crazy, it's crazy. We're going to enjoy it first, and after that we're going to work and work again because we want more. We are really hungry. We are a young team, and we know we are really ambitious. So next season we have to go again," Désiré Doué told broadcaster TNT Sports.

While it was glory for one, it turned out to be agony for the other as Arsenal's wait for their first European title continued. This was their 226th game in the European Cup or Champions League without lifting the trophy. No other team has played so many without being champion.

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