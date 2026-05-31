Shubman Gill awaits his crowning moment, Rajat Patidar looks to carve his legacy as IPL 2026 final beckons

New Delhi:

Shubman Gill is waiting for that one moment which will put his leadership credentials at the top of everyone's minds. The India ODI and Test captain has had some mixed results since he took over the baton from Rohit Sharma. He took India to a famous 2-2 Test series draw in England, lost the Tests 0-2 to South Africa at home, was removed as the T20I vice-captain and lost his place in the side just before the T20 World Cup 2026.

The IPL 2026 final between his Gujarat Titans and Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru can be his crowning moment. A moment that the now-called Prince of Indian cricket would be waiting for. A moment that would give a shot in his arm during a transitional Indian side across formats. A moment that could be ever so important with the ODI World Cup one and a half years ahead and with a crucial Border-Gavaskar series at home early next year. He leads India in both these formats. And who knows if the think tank decides to return to him, as Suryakumar Yadav might be having his days numbered in the role. For the doubters, India mostly prefer one captain across formats, a move that was hinted at when Gill was made SKY's deputy ahead of the T20 Asia Cup last year.

Gill has led GT to their third IPL final and his first as captain after Hardik Pandya helped them lift a title in 2022 and a runners-up finish in 2023. He has been one of the most prolific run-scorers in recent years in the IPL. Gill has hit 1798 runs since IPL 2024, only fewer than Virat Kohli (1998) and Sai Sudharsan (1996). He is the current India captain in the two formats and is still looking for his first major trophy as skipper.

Rajat Patidar looking to carve his own legacy

Meanwhile, Patidar has a chance to carve his legacy. He has already shown he is too good not to be included in India's T20I side with the epic batting displays that he has produced so far. None so great was than his 33-ball onslaught when he ransacked GT's helpless bowling attack in Qualifier 1, making 93 and effectively taking the game away from the Titans after putting RCB to 254/5.

Patidar isn't the poster boy as Virat Kohli is or as Gill is becoming; the latter is often called the Prince. But he is a silent leader, doing things in his own way. He has a glance at the history as if Patidar leads RCB to the title win on Sunday, he will become just the third captain to win consecutive IPL titles. Only MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have achieved the feat so far. The CSK of 2010-11 and MI of 2019-20 have been able to defend the IPL titles, and RCB are also in line to become just the third team to do so.

Who holds the edge?

It's GT's home, so they should get the edge, but things are complicated. RCB are a complete team; they are on song after topping the league stage and having thrashed GT in Qualifier 1. GT, on the other hand are coming into this game after a lot of travel.

They were in Ahmedabad for their final league stage game against the Chennai Super Kings before heading to Dharamsala for the Qualifier 1 against the RCB, to whom they lost. GT then had to pack their bags and travel to Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, for their Qualifier 2 against the RR as they defeated the 2008 champions by seven wickets after chasing down 215.

GT then had to move their feet again as the final is scheduled to take place at their home in Ahmedabad, with only a day's gap between Qualifier 2 and the summit clash. The already squeezed time was reduced even further as they were hit with flight delays due to the weather.

RCB have had two proper training sessions after arriving in the city on Wednesday. Even Patidar admitted a bit of an advantage. "Yes, because after Qualifier 1 we got enough time to rest and recover. At the same time, GT are coming straight from Qualifier 2," Patidar said on being asked about his team's early arrival. "There is some sort of advantage, but not a huge one because both teams are very good and have played excellent cricket." But still a home ground and the ability to understand the conditions better hold value.

Come the IPL final, and both these teams will battle for supremacy. One captain will get his hands on the trophy, with the title meaning differently valuable to both of them. One waits for his crowning moment, the other to carve a legacy. Is it going to be 'Aava de' or 'Ee Sala Cup Namde'? It's about a few hours before we get to know.