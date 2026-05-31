Ahmedabad weather report: Yellow alert issued on IPL 2026 final day, will rain wash clash out?

New Delhi:

Ahmedabad was beaming bright and sunny on the morning of Sunday, May 31, before a yellow alert from the local met department made the fans anxious as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru meet the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The local met department has issued a yellow alert to indicate high wind speeds and probable thunderstorms, a report in ESPNCricinfo stated.

Moreover, rainfall is expected to hit a few areas in and around the city, which points to the fact that the weather can interrupt the clash between the two sides. It has been warm in Ahmedabad over a last few days with heatwave warnings, but the weather is a bit gloomy in certain areas in the city.

However, as per Accuweather, there is no threat of rain on the matchday with forecasts tallying zero per cent.

What happens if match is washed out?

If the match is washed out today, there is a reserve day for the final on Monday. However, the forecast is even wetter for Monday, as per the same report. If the reserve day is also washed out, RCB will be declared the winners of the IPL 2026 due to being table toppers and finishing above GT.

There will be all attempts to make the match happen on Sunday first. Only if the minimum play is not possible will the game shift to the reserve day.

GT arrive late in Ahmedabad due to flight delay

Meanwhile, the weather has already impacted the Gujarat Titans as their arrival in Ahmedabad was delayed on May 30. They were in Chandigarh after winning Qualifier 2 against the Rajasthan Royals on May 29; however, due to the stormy weather, they were not given clearance to fly, and they reached Ahmedabad late at night on the eve of the final.

GT hit by unprecedented travel

The 2022 champions have been hit by unprecedented travel in the IPL playoffs. They were in Ahmedabad for their last league-stage game against the Chennai Super Kings before heading to Dharamsala for Qualifier 1 against RCB, whom they lost to. GT then had to pack their bags and travel to Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, for their Qualifier 2 against the RR, as they defeated the 2008 champions by seven wickets after chasing down 215.

GT then had to move their feet again as the final is scheduled to take place at their home in Ahmedabad, with only a day's gap between Qualifier 2 and the summit clash. The already squeezed time was reduced even further as they were hit with flight delays due to the weather.