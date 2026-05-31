Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieves IPL immortality despite not featuring in 2026 final

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026’s orange cap race has come to an end, and it is 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who has snagged the IPL orange cap for the 2026 season. At just 15 years old, Sooryavanshi has become the youngest-ever player in IPL history to win the orange cap.

The young prodigy had a magnificent season for Rajasthan Royals, scoring 776 runs in 16 games throughout the season, and propelling his side to Qualifier 2 of the tournament. The youngster was exceptional for the side, scoring 97 runs in the eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad and 96 runs against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.

Despite getting eliminated in Qualifier 2, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also became the player who reached 1000 runs the fastest in IPL history, according to balls taken, surpassing the record of Andre Russell. As for the orange cap race, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill finished in second place in the race with a total of 732 runs to his name, with Sai Sudharsan in third place with 724 runs to his name.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s performances were key for RR throughout the season

There is no doubt that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the star man for Rajasthan Royals throughout the IPL 2026 season. The youngster had his first full season for the side after featuring sporadically in the 2025 season. The prodigy exceeded expectations and amassed 776 runs to his name in 16 innings, taking his team into Qualifier 2 of the competition.

He also hit a century in the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad and even came within inches of breaking Chris Gayle’s legendary 30-ball century record as he scored 97 runs in 29 deliveries against Hyderabad in the eliminator of the tournament, propelling his side into Qualifier 2, which they eventually lost against GT.

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