Bhuvneshwar Kumar matches Mohammed Shami's legendary record in IPL 2026 final vs Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad :

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued his impressive IPL 2026 campaign with another crucial breakthrough in the final against Gujarat Titans. The veteran seamer removed Sai Sudharsan for 12 off 12 deliveries during the powerplay, further underlining his impact with the new ball this season.

The wicket also helped Bhuvneshwar equal a notable IPL record. He now shares the mark for the most powerplay wickets by an Indian bowler in a single IPL season with Mohammed Shami, with both pacers claiming 17 wickets in the first six overs.

Overall, Gujarat Titans fast bowler Kagiso Rabada leads the chart with 19 powerplay wickets this season and has the chance to extend his tally when RCB begin their chase in the second innings.

Most wickets in powerplay in an IPL edition:

Player Wickets Year Kagiso Rabada 19* 2026 Mohammed Shami 17 2023 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 17 2026 Mitchell Johnson 16 2013 Trent Boult 16 2020

Gujarat lost three quick wickets

Gujarat captain Shubman Gill was the first one to walk back to the pavilion. He departed scoring 10 runs off eight balls as Josh Hazlewood picked up the prized wicket. Soon after the end of the powerplay, Nishant Sindhu also departed. The uncapped India batter made 20 runs off 18 balls before Rasikh Salam picked up his wicket.

The onus eventually fell on Jos Buttler. However, the England international disappointed again. He usually takes some time to settle in, but the momentum never shifted. The keeper-batter struggled throughout his stay in the middle before Krunal Pandya tricked him in the 13th over of the game.

The veteran danced down the track to play Krunal, but the spinner was smart enough to bowl it wide. Buttler eventually failed to reach and it was easy for Jitesh Sharma to collect it and stump. With that, Buttler departed for only 19 runs in 23 balls. Gujarat now seem to be in deep trouble and only a big partnership can save them in Ahmedabad tonight.

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