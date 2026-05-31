Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces Riyan Parag in India A's squad for tri-series amid Parag's injury concerns

New Delhi:

In a major development, India A is all set to take on Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A in a tri-series that will be played in Sri Lanka. With the squad for the series already announced, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced that star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been included in the squad.

Gaikwad is replacing Riyan Parag as the star player is out injured due to a hamstring issue. It is worth noting that Parag played through the latter stages of the IPL with the hamstring injury as he led his team to Qualifier 2 of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026.

Interestingly, Parag was originally named as the vice-captain of India A for the series, but Gaikwad will take over the role in his absence. Parag will undergo rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Also Read: How has Virat Kohli fared at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of IPL 2026 final against GT? Check records

Parag’s Rajasthan Royals end IPL 2026 campaign with heartbreak

Speaking of Rajasthan Royals, the side came into the IPL 2026 with a similar squad to the previous season, where they finished in ninth place in the standings. However, with some changes and the brilliance of 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, RR managed to make the top four and even make it through the eliminator.

The side defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator and faced Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, a game that they lost as GT made their way into the summit clash of the tournament as they took on RCB on May 31st.

Updated India A squad for tri-series: Tilak Varma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy

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