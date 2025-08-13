West Indies script history, register first ODI series win against Pakistan in 34 years The West Indies put in an excellent performance in the third and final ODI of the white ball series against Pakistan, clinching the ODI series, this was the side's first ODI series win against the Men in Green since 1991.

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago):

The West Indies registered a brilliant win in the third and final ODI of the white-ball series against Pakistan. Before the clash, the series was tied one apiece, as Pakistan registered a win in the first ODI, with the Windies winning the second ODI. The two sides then locked horns in the third clash at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, on August 12.

It is worth noting that with the third ODI win, the West Indies clinched the series, and interestingly, this was the side’s first ODI series win against Pakistan in 34 years; they last managed to defeat Pakistan in an ODI series back in 1991.

Shai Hope’s masterclass helped the hosts post good total on the board

The third ODI of the series began with the West Indies coming in to bat first after losing the toss. The side opened their innings with Brandon King and Evin Lewis scoring 5 and 37 runs, respectively. Things started to look shaky when Keacy Carty failed to go big as well, departing on a score of 17 runs in 45 deliveries.

However, skipper Shai Hope came out to bat and put in an excellent performance. Going unbeaten on a score of 120 runs in 94 deliveries. Furthermore, Roston Chase added 36 runs in 29 deliveries as the West Indies posted a total of 294 runs in the first innings.

As for Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed were the highest wicket takers, each taking two wickets. Saim Ayub and Mohammad Nawaz took one wicket each as well.

Jayden Seales’ excellence helped West Indies register brilliant win

Aiming to chase down a target of 295 runs in the second innings, Pakistan got off to a horrid start as the opening pair of Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique departed for a duck each. Babar Azam failed to make an impact as well, departing on a score of nine runs, with Mohammad Rizwan walking back after a golden duck.

After the top order’s failure to perform, the onus fell onto the middle order, but the West Indies’ bowling attack proved to be too much to handle for the Men in Green. Salman Agha was the highest run getter for Pakistan with 30 runs to his name.

As for the West Indies, Jayden Seales took six wickets in the second innings. Gudakesh Motie took two wickets, with Roston Chase taking one as well. Pakistan were bundled out on a meagre total of 92 runs as the West Indies won the game by 202 runs and clinched the series as well.

