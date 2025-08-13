10 Indian cricketers to get out on 99 in Tests, Sachin Tendulkar not in the list Several Indian cricketers have been unlucky to have been dismissed on 99 in Test cricket. From Rishabh Pant to MS Dhoni, here is a list of 10 Indian players to have been dismissed on the unlucky mark.

New Delhi:

Getting dismissed on 99 is such a terrible feeling in cricket, be it ODIs, Tests or T20Is. A total of 80 players have been dismissed on the dreaded number in Tests, with 10 Indians infamously finding themselves on the chart as well.

Former Indian opener Pankaj Roy was the first Indian to be dismissed on 99, while Rishabh Pant is the latest one to have faced the brunt of it.

From Pant to Roy, here is a list of Indians to have been dismissed on 99 in the Test format.

1 - Pankaj Roy: Former opening batter Pankaj Roy was the first Indian to fall on 99. He fell on the unwanted number during India's Test against Australia in Delhi in December 1959. He had batted extremely well in the second innings but fell short of the mark.

2 - Motganhalli Jaisimha: Stylish opening batter Jaisimha was the second Indian to have been dismissed on 99 in Test cricket. He fell one short of the hundred against Pakistan in the Kanpur Test in 1960 despite having batted for 505 minutes in the first innings.

3 - Ajit Wadekar: Wadekar, who had made his name as an aggressive left-handed batter, is also on this list. Wadekar was the first Indian to be dismissed on 99 in an away Test. He was dismissed one short of his ton during the Melbourne Test against Australia in 1967.

4 - Rusi Surti: Former Indian batter from Gujarat Surti was also dismissed on 99 a year later. He fell one short of the ton during the Auckland Test against New Zealand in 1968.

5 - Navjot Singh Sindhu: Former India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu also finds his name on the tally. He was dismissed on 99 during India's test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru in 1994.

6 - Sourav Ganguly: Former India captain Ganguly was a pretty reliable batter for India. Meanwhile, he is the only Indian to have been dismissed on 99 twice in Tests. He fell on 99 against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru in 1994 and then against England in Nottingham in 1997.

7 - Virender Sehwag: Swashbucking former opener Virender Sehwag is also on the tally. He was dismissed on 99 during India's clash against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

8 - MS Dhoni: Former India captain MS Dhoni was one of the most successful skippers of all time. He was dismissed for 99 against England in Nagpur in 2012.

9 - Murali Vijay: Murali was another reliable Indian opener. He was dismissed one short of his ton against Australia in Adelaide in 2014.

10 - Rishabh Pant: Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is the latest entrant on the list. He fell on 99 during India's Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru in 2024.