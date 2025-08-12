Do you know which Manchester United legend has 236-run partnership with Matthew Hayden? In the summer of 1992, legendary batter Matthew Hayden and Manchester United legend Gary Neville stitched a formidable partnership of 236 runs as Greenmount defeated Astley Bridge in the Bolton League's Hammers Cup.

In the summer of 1992, long before their names became synonymous with greatness in their respective sports, two future legends, Matthew Hayden and Gary Neville, shared an extraordinary moment on the cricket field. While Hayden was honing his craft with the bat and Neville was embarking on his football journey, fate brought them together in a memorable semi-final clash of the Bolton League’s Hammers Cup, where Greenmount faced off against Astley Bridge.

At just 21 years old, Matthew Hayden was yet to break into the Australian cricket team. Eager to sharpen his skills during the off-season back home, he travelled to England, joining the Greenmount cricket club for the summer. Meanwhile, Gary Neville, already part of the Manchester United academy since 1991 and a burgeoning football talent, maintained his love for cricket, occasionally stepping onto the pitch when time allowed.

The semi-final was a tense affair. Greenmount found themselves in trouble early at 42 for 2, until Hayden and Neville joined forces to turn the tide. What followed was a remarkable display of skill as both men crafted centuries, combining for a commanding 236-run partnership. Their efforts helped propel Greenmount to a formidable total of 278 runs in the first innings.

Astley Bridge fought back valiantly. Brendan McArdie’s century (102) and Mark Warren’s 74 kept the visitors in the game, but it wasn’t enough to topple Greenmount. The hosts’ Mark Stewart had an outstanding time in the middle, taking six wickets for 74 runs, ultimately sealing a 22-run victory for his team.

The stars they went on to become

From there, Hayden went on to become a legendary figure in cricket, winning two World Cups for Australia. He was known for his aggressive batting and played 103 Test matches, scoring 8625 runs at an average of 50.73. In ODIs, he played 161 ODIs, scoring 6133 runs. He has 40 centuries to his name in international cricket.

Neville, on the other hand, proved himself as one of the best right-backs of all time. Soon after his century for Greenmount, Neville turned his focus completely on football, as he had already joined the United academy in 1991. He made his professional football debut in the 1992-93 season and Premier League debut in the following season.

Notably, he spent his entire career at Manchester United, representing the club in 400 matches and scoring five goals. He donned the England shirt on 85 occasions and featured in the 1998, 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cups. Today, Hayden and Neville remain friends, united by that unforgettable summer of 1992, and it remains one of such rare incidents when a legendary footballer played cricket while growing up and has a century to his name in club cricket.