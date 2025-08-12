Brevis shows he is 'original Dewald' as he slams record-breaking century against Australia Dewald Brevis slammed a jaw-dropping century in the second T20I against Australia. The Proteas star made an unbeaten 125 from 56 deliveries as he slammed the highest score by a South African in the shortest format.

South African youngster Dewald Brevis played a jaw-dropping knock against Australia in the second T20I as he slammed an unbeaten 125 in Drawin on Tuesday. Brevis unleashed his brilliance at the Marrara Cricket Ground with his 125-run knock coming off just 56 balls, and also featured eight sixes and 12 fours.

Brevis, who arrived on the scene, nicknamed 'Baby AB', has been one of the rising stars in the South African circuit, having stamped himself as the next big thing. However, the 22-year-old wants to be the original Dewald.

Brevis spoke on his epic knock in Darwin after South Africa's 53-run win. "That's just my natural way of hitting," Brevis said in the post-match press conference. "I've hit thousands of balls and I just want to go out there, enjoy it, have fun and just watch it and then if it's there, it happens. I don't try to do it, I'm just trying to be myself and have fun and watch the ball, and then it happens."

The Proteas star said that he feels blessed to play aggressively. "I believe God blessed me with a talent to play like that, to play aggressively. Last year, on 28 December, I made that commitment. I got a few people, they know who they are, who I trust, and the main thing was just to be the original Dewald and to be on that side of it and every ball, wherever it is, to watch it and to hit it."

Brevis had made his T20I debut in 2023 against Australia and had scored only five runs. He was sent to play in domestic cricket and brought out his best form. He hit the highest score in domestic T20s, when he had slammed 162 off 57 balls for Titans against Knights.

"I've always believed that this is where I need to be and where I will be, so I never had any doubt or anything," he said. "It's all about cricket, how things work out. It is a roller coaster, you have your ups, you have your downs, but I have never ever doubted myself," he said.