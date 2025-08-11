West Indies aim to end 34-year drought with ODI series win against Pakistan The third and final ODI between the West Indies and Pakistan is set to be played on August 12 (Tuesday). The series is currently tied at 1-1 and the Caribbean side have a great chance to win en elusive bilateral series against Pakistan.

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago):

The ongoing West Indies vs Pakistan ODI series has gone into the decider, with the Caribbean team putting up a team effort in the second ODI. The three-match series is tied at 1-1 at the moment and the third ODI will be played on August 12 (Tuesday). Though it has been a forgettable home season for the West Indies, they have a great chance to end it on a high, ending a 34-year drought with a series win over Pakistan.

The Caribbean team last won a bilateral series against Pakistan in November 1991. West Indies had won the three-match series 2-0, and since then, the two teams faced each other in 11 bilateral series, only for Pakistan to win 10 of those, while the other ended 2-2 draw in the 1992-93 season.

Moreover, the West Indies' recent win in the second ODI against Pakistan was their first in the format since 2019, when they had won in the World Cup. West Indies had skittled Pakistan for just 105 runs in that game and then chased the target down with seven wickets and more than 36 overs to spare.

Can the West Indies win the 3rd ODI?

West Indies are aiming for World Cup qualification, and a series win over Pakistan will be a huge confidence booster for them. They put up a team performance in the must-win second ODI to restrict Pakistan to 171 runs in 37 overs and then chased down the score with a collective effort despite being two down for just 12 runs.

Captain Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford, and Roston Chase helped the team recover from a precarious position of 48/3. The home side will have to play the same way yet again to end the 34-year drought and that is enough motivation for West Indies players to give their best performance in the decider.

Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Romario Shepherd, Jewel Andrew, Johann Layne, Amir Jangoo

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris

