Ryan Rickelton impressed with Kwena Maphaka winning battle against powerhouse Tim David

Darwin:

19-year-old Kwena Maphaka had an outstanding performance in the first T20I against Australia in Darwin. In the match, he became the youngest cricketer from a full-member nation to take a four-wicket haul in a T20I. Thanks to his impressive bowling and support from Kagiso Rabada, South Africa managed to restrict the hosts to 178 runs in their innings. However, despite this strong start with the ball, the Proteas couldn’t fully capitalise on the advantage. Australia were struggling at 75/6 at one point but managed to add another 103 runs, which eventually cost South Africa the game.

For Australia, Tim David was the standout with the bat. The aggressive batter scored a brilliant 83 runs off just 52 balls, dragging the hosts back into the contest. While David looked comfortable against most bowlers, Maphaka proved to be a challenge for him. In the 11 balls David faced from the young bowler, he scored only 14 runs before getting dismissed.

South African wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Rickelton praised Maphaka’s performance, highlighting his competitive spirit on the field. He said it was encouraging to see such a young player stand up against Australia on their home turf.

“He’s quite a fiery character. (But) he’s very relaxed, very quiet in the change room. He had a bit of a go at Tim (David) there, but he’s very competitive. He backs his ability which is great. It’s cool to see a young guy stand up to Australia in their backyard. It’s very promising for South African cricket. He’s quite a relaxed guy in the change room but when he crosses that line, he’s got a bit of white-line fever, which is quite exciting for us.”

South Africa suffer 17-run defeat

South Africa ended up suffering a 17-run defeat to Australia in the first T20I. Rickelton made 71 runs and kept the visitors in the hunt for the longest time, but they failed to get over the line. Notably, Tristan Stubbs dropped David on 56 and since then, he went on to add 27 runs more. That arguably came back to hurt the Aiden Markram-led side.