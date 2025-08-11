Ravi Ashwin seeks role clarity in CSK ahead of IPL 2026, open to parting ways: Report R. Ashwin seeks clarity on his role with CSK ahead of IPL 2026 and is open to leaving if not in plans. With auction dates uncertain, CSK also faces decisions on captaincy as Dhoni’s availability remains unclear following Gaikwad’s injury.

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has reportedly sought clarity from the franchise regarding his role for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the veteran spinner, who was bought by CSK for INR 9.75 crore in last year’s mega auction, has indicated he is open to parting ways if he does not fit into the team’s future plans.

Ashwin’s return to Chennai in 2025 was much anticipated, marking his first season with the team in a decade. However, this year saw him feature in only nine out of the 14 matches, which is his lowest tally in any IPL season. Despite the sentimental value of playing for his home city, Ashwin’s on-field performances reflected some challenges. His economy rate rose to 9.12 runs per over, the highest in his IPL career, raising questions about his effectiveness in the shortest format.

For once, CSK might even consider releasing the off-spinner, as it will help the team free a huge amount of purse for the mini-auction. The five-time champions have been in the hunt for trading in Sanju Samson, and releasing Ashwin could only help them.

Meanwhile, the schedule for player retention and auctions ahead of IPL 2026 is still unclear, as the date for the mega auction has not been confirmed. Mega auctions are held every three years, while mini auctions take place annually, usually between November and February. Player trades, like the ones Ashwin jokingly mentioned during an interview with teammate Sanju Samson, are allowed up to a week before the auction.

Will Dhoni lead CSK in 2026?

Apart from Ashwin’s status, CSK faces other significant decisions ahead of the next season. The captaincy remains a key point of consideration following the mid-season injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad, which led to MS Dhoni stepping in as captain. Traditionally, CSK waits for Dhoni’s final word on his availability after he resumes training later in the year. Last season, the franchise entrusted Gaikwad with the captaincy even with Dhoni active in the squad, a strategy that may continue into 2026 regardless of Dhoni’s playing status.