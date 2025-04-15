'We were putting too much pressure on Ash': MS Dhoni explains reasons behind changes in bowling attack vs LSG Chennai Super Kings at long last, snapped their losing streak in the ongoing season of the IPL. Even though it was a flawed performance and the five-time champions still need to improve a lot, the Men in Yellow will be glad with the two points and would want to continue the momentum.

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) stand-in skipper MS Dhoni believed that they can still improve in the batting side of things but was glad with the bowling effort from his side as the five-time champions snapped their five-match losing streak against the Lucknow Super Giants on a slow track at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium on Monday. CSK made a big couple of changes to their line-up with Shaik Rasheed, finally getting an opportunity at the top while Jamie Overton came into the side in place of R Ashwin.

R Ashwin has been rendered ineffective in the ongoing season of the IPL as CSK have used the senior off-spinner in the powerplay and the likes of Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine and KL Rahul haven't been afraid to take him on. Ashwin has leaked runs at 9.90 economy and just taken five wickets in six matches and Dhoni mentioned that as a side, they were asking too much out of the veteran, especially in the first six overs.

"We made a few changes because we wanted to make sure our first six overs are slightly better because we need more bowlers in the first six," Dhoni said in the post-match presentation. "We were actually putting too much pressure on Ash, he has bowled two overs on wickets that were not doing a lot and the batsmen were just expressing themselves."

Dhoni mentioned that inclusion of Anshul Kamboj and Overton gave him a few more options with the pace to bowl in the powerplay and even if they go for runs, he can use Noor Ahmad's one over to stem the run flow.

"We made a few changes where we could have more bowlers who could bowl in the first six and, if needed - if the fast bowlers, somebody goes for runs - we have Noor [Ahmad], who can drop in with one over. I feel this looks like a better attack, there's more manoeuvrability for the captain. I feel, as a bowling unit we have done well. As a batting unit, I think we can do even better."

Chasing 168, CSK got off to a smashing start with Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra firing at the top of the order but underwent a mini-collapse in the middle order that saw the visitors go from 74/1 to 94/4 in a span of a little over four overs but Shivam Dube and Dhoni's unbeaten 26 off 11 helped CSK get over the line and stay in the hunt.