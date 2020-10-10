IPL 2020: Super over win vs MI helped me find form, says RCB skipper Virat Kohli after CSK win

Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli raises bat after scoring fifty against CSK in Dubai on Saturday.

Runs are flowing out of Virat Kohli's bat again after initial trouble in the paradise. His 90-run knock was a testament of his batting prowess where he combined his ball-hitting abilites with the fitness to run between the wickets in an innings that saw four sixes and as many boundries incorporated with 11 doubles in the 38-run win against Chennai Super KIngs in Dubai on Saturday.

The skipper recalled that he found his lost form in IPL 2020 since the super over win against Mumbai Indians in the RCB's third match of the season when he went in thinking he must give it his all.

"I have learnt that if you are set at the death, you can capitalize. Before that (the super over win), I was trying to do too much. If you think too much about responsibility, you get burdened. That Super Over where I had to strike, else we would have lost, freed me up. Training all these days also helped," he said.

Talking about team's performance, the skipper said he was really pleased with the team's complete performance and expects the winning momentum to help in upcoming matches as RCB play three matches in space of one week.

"It was one of our most complete performances. We got into a bit of a tricky position in the first half. From there on, we pushed forward. We spoke during the second timeout (with the bat) that 140-150 would be good. Ended up getting more than that. It was a tricky pitch. Really pleased to get two points. We have back-to-back games coming up, so important to build momentum," he added.

