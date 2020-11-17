'Quarantine diaries': Virat Kohli shares picture from Australia

Image Source : TWITTER/IMVKOHLI Virat Kohli took to Twitter to post a picture of him in quarantine as the Indian cricketers prepare for the upcoming series against Australia.

Team India captain Virat Kohli shared a picture from Australia as he, along with all the players taking part in the upcoming series Down Under, are serving a 14-day quarantine in Sydney.

The series begins on November 27 with the three-match ODI series, followed by a three-match T20I series and four Tests.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote, "Quarantine diaries. Un-ironed T-shirt, comfortable couch and a good series to watch."

Virat Kohli will be available for the side for the whole of the limited-overs series and the first Test in Adelaide, post which he will return to India to attend the birth of his child.

Kohli was most-recently seen in action in the 2020 Indian Premier League, where his side Royal Challengers Bangalore reached the playoffs. The side lost in the eliminator to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

India's series against Australia marks the return of senior men's team to action for the first time since March earlier this year. The team was last seen in action during the Test series in New Zealand.