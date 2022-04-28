IPL 2022: Taking stock of Varun Chakravarthy's missing mystery as KKR drops him from the eleven

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Varun Chakravarthy was dropped from the KKR playing 11 in the game against DC.

Cricket is a funny game. It is a great leveller. The rise of Varun Chakravarthy was phenomenal, his apparent fall, heartbreaking.

The 2020 season proved to be a breakthrough year for him. He played 13 matches, took 17 wickets, and had a magnificnet economy rate of 6.84.

The next season, he further solidifed himself as India's next spin wizard. The numbers again, were phenomenal. He took 18 wickets in 17 matches at an economy of 6.58. The wickets may seem less, but the batsmen couldn't read him and thus stopped taking risks against him.

He was so impressive that he got drafted into the Indian side for the T20 world cup held in the UAE. That's where the downfall started.

From being an absolute superstar for KKR in the IPL, he failed to pick a single wicket for India at the T20 World Cup. Fast forward to 2022, the IPL couldn't have been less forgiving to him.

He was dropped from the team in the game vs DC. Before being dropped from the team, he played 8 matches, took just 4 wickets, and had an economy of 8.82. As the economy tells you, the lack of wickets isn't due to the batters being cautious against him. They have figured out the mystery and are putting him under the pump.

Sports is all about comebacks, and Varun would hope to make a strong one. Afterall, Cricket is a funny game. It is a great leveller.