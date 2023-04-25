Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after SRH vs DC game

Follow us on Image Source : AP Delhi Capitals celebrate

A low-scoring thriller took place between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals on Monday in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Defending a total of 144, DC restricted SRH to 137 to clinch their second win of the season at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The Capitals held their nerves in crunch situations as the match went down the wire. While DC have now won their second consecutive game, SRH have lost their third match on a trot. Let's know at how the Points Table look after the 34th match.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

Chennai Super Kings - 7 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.662 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 7 (Matches), 4 (Won), 0.844 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 7 (Matches), 4 (Won), 0.547 (Net Run Rate) Gujarat Titans - 6 (Matches), 4 (Won), 0.212 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore- 7 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.008 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 7 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.162 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 6 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.254 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 7 (Matches), 2 (Won), 0.186 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.725 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 7 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.961 (Net Run Rate)

Who has Orange Cap?

RCB's regular skipper Faf du Plessis has played the last two matches as an Impact Player and has registered back-to-back 50-plus scores. He is at the top of the most run-scorers list owning the Orange Cap having scored 405 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 165.31. CSK opener Devon Conway is at the second place with 314 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 143.38. David Warner, who scored 21 runs in the previous match retained his third position with 306 runs.

Who has Purple Cap?

Mohammed Siraj is at the top of the list with 13 scalps to his name in seven matches. Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings is at the second position with as many wickets as Siraj and the tussle for the purple cap between them continues. Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan and Tushar Deshpande are at the next three places.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 405 Runs (7 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 314 Runs (7 matches) David Warner of DC - 306 runs (7 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB - 279 Runs (7 matches) Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK - 270 Runs (7 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Mohammed Siraj of RCB - 13 wickets (7 matches) Arshdeep Singh of PBKS - 13 wickets (7 matches) Yuzvendra Chahal of RR - 12 wickets (7 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 12 wickets (6 matches) Tushar Deshpande of CSK - 12 wickets (7 matches)

