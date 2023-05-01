Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after MI vs RR game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tim David

It was a blockbuster Sunday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians registered thrilling victories to turn the tide of the season. While PBKS stunned Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their den to chase down 201 runs off the last ball, the five-time champions also gunned down the fourth-highest successful chase ever in the history of IPL to beat the Rajasthan Royals.

These two wins have certainly shaken up the points table with the Punjab Kings reaching 10 points while MI also have 8 points now after nine matches. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side is now at the fifth place while CSK remain at the fourth position despite the loss. MI were at the ninth position before yesterday's match but are now in the 7th place after the crucial win. GT, LSG, RR and CSK are the top four teams at the moment but there is not much to differentiate between other teams too.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

Gujarat Titans - 8 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.638 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 8 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.841 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 9 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.800 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 9 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.329 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 9 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.447 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.139 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 8 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.502 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 9 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.147 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.577 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 8 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.898 (Net Run Rate)

Who has the Orange Cap?

Yashasvi Jaiswal trumped everyone with his 124-run majestic knock against MI on Sunday. He is at the top of the highest run-scorers list now with 428 runs to hi name. Faf du Plessis is at the second place with 422 runs in 8 matches while Devon Conway continues to shine having scored 414 runs so far this season. Ruturaj Gaikwad (354 runs) and Shubman Gill complete the top five list for this season.

Who has the Purple Cap?

Tushar Deshpande is now the proud owner of the purple cap after picking up three wickets in the losing cause for CSK. He has now picked up 17 wickets in nine matches but has been really expensive. Arshdeep Singh is at the second position with 15 scalps to his name while Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan follow him with 14 wickets each. Ravichandran Ashwin is the newest entrant in top five list with 13 wickets.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR - 428 runs (9 matches) Faf du Plessis of RCB - 422 Runs (8 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 414 Runs (9 matches) Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK - 354 runs (9 matches) Shubman GIll of GT - 333 Runs (8 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Tushar Deshpande of CSK - 17 wickets (9 matches) Arshdeep Singh of PBKS - 15 wickets (9 matches) Mohammed Siraj of RCB - 14 wickets (8 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 14 wickets (8 matches) Ravi Ashwin of RR - 13 wickets (9 matches)

Latest Cricket News