Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after MI vs PBKS game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai Indians

The race for the playoffs is getting tighter with every match in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the two matches played on Saturday, defending champions Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings secured close wins. The two matches played were extremely in contrast to each other as the Titans defended 135 runs, the lowest in IPL 2023, while Mumbai Indians fell only 13 runs short in the 215-run chase at the Wankhede Stadium. The losses have hurt MI and Lucknow Super Giants both as the scenario for the top four spots is changing every day.

Despite the loss, LSG remain at the second place thanks to their superior net run-rate compared to CSK who also have four wins. Gujarat Titans have also won four matches now and they stay at the fourth position. They cannot go past the other teams with four wins due to their inferior net run-rate. Meanwhile, PBKS also registered their fourth win of the season and are at the fifth place while they also stopped the three-match winning juggernaut of Mumbai Indians. MI have slipped to the seventh position after three wins and as many losses in six matches.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

Rajasthan Royals - 6 (Matches), 4 (Won), 1.043 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 7 (Matches), 4 (Won), 0.547 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 6 (Matches), 4 (Won), 0.355 (Net Run Rate) Gujarat Titans - 6 (Matches), 4 (Won), 0.212 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 7 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.162 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore- 6 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.068 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 6 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.254 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 6 (Matches), 2 (Won), 0.214 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.794 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 6 (Matches), 1 (Won), -1.183 (Net Run Rate)

Who has Orange Cap in IPL 2023?

Faf du Plessis continues to own the Orange Cap with 343 runs in six matches at an average of almost 69 and the strike-rate of 166.50. He is 58 runs ahead of the second placed David Warner who has mustered 285 runs in six outings while RCB opener Virat Kohli is closely following him with 279 runs to his name. KL Rahul has now played seven matches to muster 262 runs but at an underwhelming strike rate of 113.91. Devon Conway completes the top five list of most run-getters in IPL 2023 so far with 258 runs to his name in six outings.

Who has Purple Cap in IPL 2023?

With a sensational performance with the ball in the high-scoring game, PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh has owned the Purple cap. He has picked 13 wickets in seven matches at an average of 15.69. Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan have 12 wickets each while Mark Wood and Yuzvendra Chahal are next picking 11 scalps each for their respective sides.

IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 343 Runs (6 matches) David Warner of DC - 285 Runs (6 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB- 279 runs (6 matches) KL Rhul of LSG - 262 Runs (7 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 258 Runs (6 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Arshdeep Singh of PBKS - 13 wickets (6 matches) Mohammed Siraj of RCB - 12 wickets (6 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 12 wickets (6 matches) Mark Wood of LSG - 11 wickets (4 matches) Yuzvendra Chahal of RR - 11 wickets (6 matches)

Latest Cricket News