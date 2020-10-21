Wednesday, October 21, 2020
     
UPCA reopens window for online registration of cricketers

The players can log on to the official website of UPCA and get themselves registered for the year 2020-21 before October 23.

IANS IANS
Lucknow Published on: October 21, 2020 9:55 IST
The players can log on to the official website of UPCA and get themselves registered for the year 2020-21 before October 23.

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has re-opened a special window for online registration for those players who were unable to register earlier in the first phase.

"It is hereby informed that UPCA has decided to re-open special window for online registration for those cricketers of our state (both men and women) who could not enrol themselves for registration in first phase in year 2020-21," said Deepak Sharma, COO, UPCA in an official statement.

"Such cricketers are further advised to contact their respective honorary secretaries/presidents for further information in this regard," he added.

