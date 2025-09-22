Trinbago Knight Riders clinch fifth CPL title, defeat Guyana Amazon Warriors in thrilling final Trinbago Knight Riders put in an excellent performance against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL (Caribbean Premier League) final. Defeating Warriors in a thrilling game, Knight Riders clinched their fifth CPL title.

Providence (Guyana) :

The CPL (Caribbean Premier League) 2025 has come to an end, and once again, Trinbago Knight Riders have clinched the title. The side took on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final of the tournament at the Providence Stadium, Guyana, on September 22.

The clash saw Guyana Amazon Warriors coming in to bat first, and the side opened its innings with Ben McDermott scoring 28 runs, with Quentin Sampson departing on a duck.

Shai Hope and Moeen Ali scored 12 and 10 runs, respectively, with Iftikhar Ahmed adding 30 runs to the scoreboard, alongside Dwaine Pretorius’ late push of 25 runs, as Amazon Warriors posted a total of 130 runs in the first innings of the game.

Saurabh Netravalkar was the highest wicket-taker in the first innings with three wickets to his name. Akeal Hosein took two wickets, with Usman Tariq and Andre Russell stroking once each.

Joint effort by middle order helped Knight Riders clinch narrow win

Aiming to chase down the target, Trinbago Knight Riders opened their innings with Colin Munro and Alex Hales scoring 23 and 26 runs, respectively. With the side looking towards an easy win, Amazon Warriors took quick wickets to pile the pressure right back onto their opponents.

Nicholas Pooran departed on just one run, and Darren Bravo scored 11 runs, with Sunil Narine scoring 22 runs as well. Kieron Pollard added 21 runs on the board, with Akeal Hosein hitting the winning runs, helping Knight Riders win their fifth CPL title.

Imran Tahir was the highest wicket-taker for Warriors with three wickets to his name. Shamar Joseph and Dwaine Pretorius took two wickets each, but it was not enough in the end for the side. Knight Riders defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by three wickets and clinched yet another CPL title.

