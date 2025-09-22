Dubai enters elite T20I victory list for India among overseas venues, leaves Eden Gardens behind With India registering an emphatic victory against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium entered an elite list with India's eighth T20I win at the venue on September 21.

Team India put in an exceptional performance against Pakistan in their Super Four clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. After Pakistan posted a total of 171 runs in the first innings, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill led the charge for India, helping them win the game by six wickets.

It is worth noting that the two sides locked horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and registering a win, the venue entered an elite list. It is worth noting that the Dubai International Cricket Stadium became the venue where India has recorded the fourth most T20I wins to their name at a single venue.

The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is where India has registered the most wins at a single venue, with 11 wins. The Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur occupies second place with 10 wins. The Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe is in third with 9 wins, whereas the win against Pakistan was India’s eighth win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Notably, only one Indian venue features in the top five, with the Eden Gardens in Kolkata having seven wins for India at a single venue with seven victories.

India set to take on Bangladesh next

Speaking of India’s upcoming fixtures in the Asia Cup 2025, the Men in Blue will take on Bangladesh in their next Super Four clash. The two sides will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 24. India got off to a brilliant start to the Super Four with a brilliant win against Pakistan, and they will aim to keep their momentum up.

Currently, India and Bangladesh occupy the first and second spots in the Super Four points table, respectively. With one win each, the two sides will aim to put in a good showing in their next game as well.

