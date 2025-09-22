Ballon d'Or 2025: A look at last five winners of football's most prestigious award With the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony right around the corner, let us have a look at the five winners of the men's Ballon d'Or trophy, the likes of Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, and Spain's Rodri feature on the list.

The stage is set for one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in world football: the Ballon d’Or. The ceremony, which will be held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on September 22, will award several accolades to the stars of world football.

It is worth noting that in the Ballon d’Or 2025, the men’s best player, the women’s best player, the men's and women’s best young player, the best goalkeeper in both men and women, and the highest goalscorer in the two categories will be awarded.

Over the years, many big names have won the men’s Ballon d’Or award. Notably, Lionel Messi has the most Ballon d’Or award wins to his name, with eight. Cristiano Ronaldo sits in second place with five.

Who are the last five winners of the Ballon d’Or?

The 2024 Ballon d’Or was won by Manchester City’s Rodri after an exceptional season for Manchester City. After winning the award, Rodri had an injury-marred season with his club and did not feature for the better part of the season due to the injury.

Furthermore, the 2023 Ballon d’Or was won by Lionel Messi after his campaign with Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where one of the greatest players of all time realised his lifelong dream of lifting the World Cup.

Additionally, the 2022 Ballon d’Or was won by French striker Karim Benzema. The veteran forward had an unbelievable season with Real Madrid, where he propelled the side to a Champions League victory after some stellar performances in the knockout games of the tournament.

The 2021 edition of the ceremony was once again won by Lionel Messi after his season with Barcelona and PSG. The Argentine won the Copa America with his side during the season as well. Messi also won the 2019 edition of the award after his unbelievable season with FC Barcelona, where he was undoubtedly the best player in the world.

Last five Ballon d'Or winners:

Winner Year Rodri 2024 Lionel Messi 2023 Karim Benzema 2022 Lionel Messi 2021 Lionel Messi 2019

