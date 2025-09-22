Indian fans tease Haris Rauf with Virat Kohli chants in Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai: Watch Indian fans taunted Haris Rauf with Virat Kohli chants during Asia Cup 2025, rattling the pacer. India beat Pakistan by six wickets, powered by a 105-run opening stand from Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, extending their winning streak over Pakistan to seven matches.

Dubai:

Indian fans didn’t miss the chance to poke fun at Haris Rauf during the Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Earlier, the fiery pacer was involved in a heated exchange with Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, who gave it back in equal measure.

Later in the match, while Rauf was stationed at long-on, Indian supporters taunted him by chanting about Virat Kohli’s iconic back-to-back sixes off his bowling during the 2022 T20 World Cup at the MCG. The chants clearly got under Rauf’s skin, further rattling the already frustrated bowler.

India beat Pakistan by six wickets

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in their opening clash of the ongoing Super Fours of the Asia Cup. In the first innings, the Suryakumar Yadav-led team had plenty of chances in the field, twice of Shahibzada Farhan, who went on to score 58 runs off 45 balls. Courtesy of his knock, Pakistan managed to post 171 runs on the board in the first innings. At one point, it was expected to be a competitive contest, but the Indian openers had different plans.

Abhishek and Gill stitched a 105-run partnership, which set the momentum for the side. Gill departed after scoring 47 runs, but Abhishek managed to keep the scoreboard ticking, smacking 74 runs off 39 balls. After his dismissal, Tilak Varma took over, scoring 30 runs off 19 balls to win the game.

India now have seven back-to-back games over Pakistan in international cricket. In the press conference, Suryakumar noted that it is no longer a rivalry as India always manage to win against Pakistan.