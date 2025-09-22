'Could afford to lose 2-3 wickets': Sunil Gavaskar heaps massive praise on team India following Pakistan win Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently came forward and lauded the Indian team and its players for their brilliance against Pakistan in the recent Asia Cup 2025 encounter where India registered a brilliant win.

New Delhi:

Suryakumar Yadav-led team India has performed exceptionally well in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, coming into the Super Four after winning every game in the group stage. The Men in Blue have kicked off the Super Four stage of the tournament with a brilliant win over Pakistan as well.

After limiting their arch-rivals to a score of 171 runs in the first innings, India chased down the target comfortably, winning the game by six wickets. Putting in a brilliant show, India secured a memorable victory.

After the game, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took centre stage and talked about India’s performance. He heaped praise on the duo of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, and opined that India would have registered a win even if they had lost some wickets due to the depth they have.

"India won the powerplay convincingly with the opening partnership between Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. They just took the game away from Pakistan. If Pakistan had got a wicket or two in the first six overs, it would have been tough going for India. I am not saying India wouldn't have got there, but the ease with which they got,” Gavaskar told India Today.

"They could afford to lose 2-3 wickets. They could afford to lose Suryakumar Yadav, their captain, for a duck and yet end up winning with more than an over to spare," he added.

Gavaskar lauded India’s temperament in the game

Furthermore, the former opening batter sang the Indian team’s praise for their temperament and for maintaining their confidence throughout the high-pressure game.

"It's the temperament. Players are super confident. They have tremendous confidence in their ability to pull off the impossible. That is what helps any team to beat the odds. Despite dropping four catches, which could have cost them 20-30 runs, the way they came back after the half time and bowled those overs... At half time, they [Pakistan] were 91-1 and could have scored another 120 runs,” Gavaskar said.