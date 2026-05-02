'This season feels different': Former India cricketers weigh in on 'explosive' IPL 2026 season

New Delhi:

The ongoing edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 has been a run fest. Across the many matches, scores of 200+ are being easily scored and even chased down. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have been setting the stage on fire, redefining the term 'explosiveness'.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara took centre stage and talked about the performances that some of the batters have been putting forth in the ongoing season of the tournament.

“This season feels different because it’s not just one phase, it’s the entire batting approach that’s evolved. Yes, the Impact Player rule has given teams the freedom to go harder for longer, but the sheer volume of 200-plus totals and, more importantly, how often they’re being chased down is outstanding. Players like Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyansh Arya, and Devdutt Padikkal are setting the tone with fearless intent, but it’s the collective mindset across teams that stands out,” Pujara told JioStar.

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Sanjay Bangar gave his take on the same as well

Furthermore, former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar went on to brand the ongoing edition of the IPL as one of the most explosive seasons that he has seen so far. He opined that the intent of the batters showcased in the season is on a completely different level.

“This has easily been the most explosive TATA IPL season we’ve seen. The intent from ball one is on another level, especially in the Powerplay, where teams are no longer feeling their way in but going flat out. You look at players like Abhishek Sharma or Vaibhav Suryavanshi, they’re setting the tone straightaway and forcing bowlers onto the back foot. Strike rate is everything now; it’s the currency of T20 batting, and that’s why averages have almost become irrelevant in T20 cricket. All this is possible because of great batting surfaces and great work by BCCI curators across the country,” Bangar said.

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