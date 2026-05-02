'Mumbai Indians look stronger': Mohammad Kaif previews Chennai Super Kings' high-octane clash against MI

New Delhi:

Game 44 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings. The two sides meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 2, and both sides will hope to put in a good performance in the clash.

Over the years, both CSK and MI have taken on each other across many matches and share a rich history with each other. Ahead of the game, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif took centre stage and previewed the upcoming game against the two sides.

"On paper, Mumbai Indians look stronger than Chennai Super Kings because they have a lot of match winners and experienced campaigners in their side. But when you look at recent form, a lot of questions get raised because MI haven't been winning many games. That said, on their day, if they play a dominant brand of cricket, they can be very hard to stop. Chennai, on the other hand, have only had Sanju Samson firing so far. They are relying heavily on his performances to win games. That is why Mumbai head into this crucial match with the upper hand,” Kaif told JioStar’s Match Centre Live.

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Mumbai Indians are in desparate need of improvement

Speaking of Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions have struggled heavily in the ongoing season of the IPL. The side sits in ninth place in the standings. Led by Hardik Pandya, the team has played eight games in the season so far, where they have won two and have lost the remaining six.

Almost out of the running for the playoffs, Mumbai Indians need to win all of their remaining matches if they want to stay in the race. Even then, their qualification to the playoffs hangs in the balance.

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