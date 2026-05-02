CSK vs MI: Head-to-Head record ahead of game 44 in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are all set to take on each other in the 44th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides will lock horns at the MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Chennai on May 2. It is worth noting that the clash between CSK and MI is considered one of the biggest matches of the season.

The arch-rivals faced off earlier in the season, where Chennai managed to register a dominant win at the Wankhede Stadium. It could be interesting to see how the sides fare in the upcoming clash. With the teams facing off, many fans would be curious to know about the head-to-head record between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Over the years, the two sides have shared history and titles. One of the most anticipated games of the season, both sides will hope for a good performance.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, head-to-head record:

It is worth noting that both Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have taken on each other across 40 matches in the IPL. In the 40 matches, Chennai Super Kings have won 19 times, whereas Mumbai Indians have emerged victorious 21 times.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes

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