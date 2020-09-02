IPL 2020 | 'I may even return': Suresh Raina opens up on CSK departure, denies rift with MS Dhoni

Image Source : PTI Suresh Raina has said that he may even return to Chennai Super Kings camp in Dubai.

Suresh Raina, who had withdrawn from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, has now opened up on the reasons behind coming back to India, and also hinted that he may also rejoin the Chennai Super Kings squad.

Raina pulled out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons and took to Twitter on Tuesday to clear the air on his sudden departure. He had informed that his family had been attacked in Punjab which resulted in the death of his uncle and cousin, while his bua (aunt) continues to fight for her life.

In an interview with Outlook, Raina has said that the cases of COVID-19 in CSK camp played a role in him coming back to India. "When the bio-bubble is not safe how does one take a chance? I have a family with two little kids and elderly parents. For me returning to the family was more important," Raina told Outlook.

"It was a tough decision. CSK is also like my family but when the face of my kids surfaced in Dubai and the COVID situation was not looking good, I decided to return."

He also denied the rumours of a rift with MS Dhoni, saying that the former Indian captain is like an "elder brother" to him. Raina also talked about the comments made by CSK boss N Srinivasan following the cricketer's departure.

"He (Srinivasan) may have been angry. Srinivasan sir is like a father figure for me and he’s always stood by me and is close to my heart, he treats me like his younger son," Raina said.

Raina also indicated the possibility of rejoining the CSK squad. "I am a CSK player forever. If the situation gets better in Dubai, I may even return. The door is not closed on me," said the former Indian cricketer.

Opening on the attack on his family, Raina has said that his kids and family are his priority and he wants to take care of them in this difficult time.

"I will have no answer if something happens to my family. I am strong and physically fit to keep playing competitive cricket but right now, my kids and parents are priority," he said.

