Sunrisers Hyderabad's YouTube channel Hacked; software download tutorials uploaded

Sunrisers Hyderabad's YouTube channel has been hacked and the attackers have uploaded various videos on how to download software such as Spotify, Premiere Pro and more. A total of 29 videos have been uploaded to the channel as of 12:30 PM on March 18. The first video uploaded was about Fortnite's new hacks and cheats. The latest video is about downloading to a cracked version of Spotify Premium.

There has been no official statement by the franchise on this matter, but one would only hope that they are doing the best they can to recover the account.

Recently, Sunrisers Hyderabad revealed their new kit ahead of the 2023 edition of the IPL. The franchise posted a video on its social media handles that features Mayank Agarwal, Umran Malik and Washington Sundar.

SRH Schedule For IPL 2023

April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad (3:30PM IST)

April 7 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

April 9 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

April 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

April 21 - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

April 24 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

April 29 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

May 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super GIants, Hyderabad (3:30PM IST)

May 15 - Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

May 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

May 21 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai (3:30PM IST)

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Squad

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anmolpreet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar

