Sunil Gavaskar mocks England star over recent comments following Champions Trophy exit Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar came forward and taunted England's Harry Brook's dismissal against Afghanistan after the star batter made comments about smog playing in India.

The ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 has been quite forgettable for England. Led by Jos Buttler, the side kicked off their campaign by taking on arch-rivals Australia. Despite posting a huge total against the Aussies, England failed to defend it, and thanks to Josh Inglis’ blistering knock, the side faced their first defeat of the tournament.

However, things went from bad to worse for Buttler's side when they faced a shock defeat against Afghanistan. In a nail-biter of a clash, England had a target of 326 runs to chase down, and with the score reading 98-3, Harry Brook came out to bat, and with his side in need of a big partnership, Brook failed to provide his team with one.

Scoring 25 runs in 21 deliveries, Brook ended up handing an easy catch to Mohammad Nabi. Seeing his dismissal, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar came forward and mocked Harry Brook. Gavaskar pointed out Brook's recent comments from his time in Kolkata, where the English batter complained about the smog.

"I just saw Harry Brook's dismissal. Are the lights in Lahore ok or not? Because when he played in Kolkata, he said that he couldn't see the ball properly because of smog. That's why I'm asking. I hope the Lahore lights are fine? Because the catching practice he gave to get out… I don't know,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Wisden.

It is interesting to note that England have been eliminated from the Champions Trophy 2025. The side lost their first game of the tournament against Australia and registered yet another defeat against Afghanistan, which confirmed their elimination from the competition.

Led by Jos Buttler, the side failed to register a win in their first two games of the competition and now are all set to face South Africa. With elimination from the Champions Trophy 2025 confirmed England will hope that they can register a consolation win against the Proteas in the upcoming game.