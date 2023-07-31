Stuart Broad retirement: How did England fast bowler perform against India?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Stuart Broad will be taking the field for one final time in international cricket on the final day of the Ashes 2023.

Stuart Broad is set to retire at the end of the fifth and final Ashes at the Oval in London. He announced his decision to bring curtains down on his career at the end of the third day of the Oval Test match. He will end his career as the fifth highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket irrespective of the number of wickets Broad will add to his tally on the final day.

Currently, he has picked up 602 wickets in 167 Test match with a mammoth 20 five-wicket hauls and three times, he managed to pick 10 or more wickets in the longest format of the game. He was sidelined from white-ball cricket in 2016 itself as England aimed at revolutionising its ODI cricket after the debacle in 2015 World Cup. Moreover, his last T20 International happened in 2014.

Even then, the fast bowler from Nottinghamshire ended up playing 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is picking up 178 and 65 wickets respectively. Even as the pacer ends his career, let us have a look at his record against India across all formats:

1. Stuart Broad vs India in Tests

Stuart Broad played 24 Tests against India in his career and picked up 74 wickets at an average of 28.51. He also accounted for two five-wicket hauls including best figures of 6/25. Broad also picked up a hat-trick exactly 12 years ago (July 30, 2011) in Nottingham sending back MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh and Praveen Kumar off consecutive deliveries. Broad also did well with the bat scoring 470 runs with 74 runs being his highest score.

However, Broad's record against India at home was brilliant picking up 64 wickets in 16 Tests but when it came to facing them away from home, the pacer could pick only 10 scalps in 8 outings.

2. Stuart Broad vs India in ODIs

Stuart Broad bowled at the Indian batters in 19 ODIs and picked up 24 wickets with the best figures of 4/51 at an average of 37.62. When it came to batting, he mustered 148 runs at a decent average of close to 30. Apart from playing India home and away, he also played in Australia and picked up two scalps in as many outings.

3. Stuart Broad vs India in T20Is

Stuart Broad wasn't as successful in the shortest format against India. With him in the playing XI, India and England faced each other only in four matches and the bowler struck only twice with the best figures of 2/37. Both those wickets came at home and in other two T20Is played against India in South Africa and Sri Lanka, Broad couldn't pick up a single wicket.

