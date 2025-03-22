SRH vs RR: Probable playing XI for IPL 2025 match 2 With game 2 of the IPL 2025 all set to be held between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, let us have a look at the probable XI of both teams in the upcoming game of the tournament.

Game 2 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan Royals. Both sides will face off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 23. It is worth noting that Sunrisers Hyderabad reached the summit clash of the tournament in 2024, where they faced a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals were eliminated by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier of the IPL 2024. After stellar performances throughout the season, Royals failed to cross the hurdle that SRH posed for them. However, both sides have quite different squads as compared to the previous season, and it could be interesting to see how the match-up fares in Hyderabad on March 23.

Notably, Royals let go of Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and many more stars ahead of the auction and ended up roping in Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana. On the other hand, SRH roped in Adam Zampa and Mohammed Shami, among others. A matchup promised to be a cracking encounter; the fans will hope for a brilliant game in Hyderabad when the inaugural champions lock horns with the 2016 title winners.

Judging from their performance in 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been deemed as one of the biggest favourites to win the IPL 2025. With the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and many more names, SRH have a terrific squad, and they will hope for a good showing against Royals.

SRH probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (capt), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Impact: Simarjeet Singh

RR probable XI: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (capt), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Impact: Tushar Deshpande