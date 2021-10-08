SRH vs MI Head to Head IPL 2021: Full squads, injury updates, player replacement, stats

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Mumbai Indians

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to make the most of their final opportunity to book the final playoffs berth of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 when they take on beleaguered Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Courtesy of their eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals earlier this week, the defending champions jumped to the fifth spot, with 12 points from 13 games, with a net run rate of -0.048. However, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with a superior net run rate of +0.294, are sitting on the fourth spot with as many points from 13 games and will be up against Rajasthan on Thursday in Sharjah.

If KKR win, Mumbai will find themselves in a tricky position to make the playoffs.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad have no major first-team injuries and hence will head into the match with the same XI that featured in the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

With Ishan Kishan back in form and the impressive returns of James Neesham and Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mumbai might opt to stick with the same XI that they played with against Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai Indians (MI): Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Adam Milne, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Roosh Kalaria

Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 17

SRH Won: 8

MI Won: 9