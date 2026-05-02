SRH vs KKR Pitch Report: How will surface at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Stadium in Hyderabad play?

Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Kolkata Knight Riders in their upcoming IPL 2026 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Pat Cummins-led side has regained their form, winning five matches on the trot. They have played some fearless cricket in the middle, with multiple match-winners stepping up.

Travis Head, who was struggling to live up to the billing this season, played a blistering knock of 76 runs off 30 balls in SRH’s previous encounter against Mumbai Indians. That will give the Australia international plenty of confidence. Abhishek Sharma, on the other hand, has been a force to reckon with. Batting at three, Ishan Kishan has done his bit so far, while Heinrich Klaasen has been the face of the batting unit.

The former South Africa international has amassed 414 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 157.41 and is currently the third-leading run-scorer of the tournament. The likes of Salil Arora and Nitish Kumar Reddy have done well too with the bat, as Hyderabad have been phenomenal this season. Among bowlers, Eshan Malinga and Pat Cummins are the ones in form.

Kolkata, in the meantime, failed to win any of their first six matches. However, they picked up back-to–back wins against Rajasthan and Lucknow and will be hoping to keep up with the momentum against Hyderabad. However, it won’t be an easy affair, especially when their top order has disappointed so far. Rinku Singh’s return to form is a major plus point, but the team needs more contributions from the batting unit.

Bowlers have done well, though. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy have regained form and will be key for Kolkata vs Hyderabad.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, Pitch Report

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad typically assists the batters and it is expected to favour them again. A high-scoring game is awaited, but it depends on how KKR approaches the game. If their batting order struggles again, it could be game over for them this season. Meanwhile, bowling first will be ideal as the surface is expected to get better under lights. Anything above 225 runs is considered to be a good total on the board.

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