Will Matheesha Pathirana play for KKR against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026? Bowling coach shares update

Kolkata:

Sri Lanka international Matheesha Pathirana joined the Kolkata Knight Riders squad nearly two weeks ago, but he is yet to feature in the IPL 2026. He was available for the games against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, but the team management failed to make room for him in the playing XI.

However, his participation in recent training sessions suggests a return to full fitness is imminent. The primary question for fans remains whether he will be drafted into the lineup for the upcoming encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bowling coach Tim Southee addressed the situation, indicating that the team management is evaluating both the environment and the squad's tactical balance.

"Yeah, he's arrived. He's been around the group for a little bit now. So, we'll look at conditions and make a decision on the side that we think's best for tomorrow's game. He's been bowling well at training and it's great to have him as a part of the side," said Southee.

Conditions will play key role in Pathirana’s selection

Meanwhile, Pathirana’s historical performance against Hyderabad includes three wickets across three appearances with a bowling average of 22. A particularly compelling factor for his inclusion is his dominance over SRH’s heavy hitter, Heinrich Klaasen. The Sri Lankan has got the better of Klaasen three times in the IPL, allowing just 23 runs from 14 deliveries. Southee acknowledged that such individual matchups are vital, though the four-overseas-player limit complicates any selection change.

"Yeah, you take a number of things into consideration for selection. Obviously, the balance of the side, make-up of your team. Here with the IPL, your make-up with the overseas has to change, obviously when you make those changes. So, those decisions will be taken into account along with the conditions that we're looking to be faced with tomorrow," said Southee.

In the meantime, KKR have registered back-to-back wins over Rajasthan and Lucknow and are currently eighth on the points table.

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