Tara Sutaria to mark her Cannes Film Festival debut this season | Deets inside

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is all geared up to make her debut appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in 2026. For the unversed, the 79th Cannes Film Festival will kick off on 12 May 2026 and come to an end on 23 May 2026. Every year, many actors and celebrities from the Indian film industry attend the much-renowned festival. And this year, Tara would be making her debut at the Cannes red carpet.

Tara to debut at Cannes Film Festival

According to sources, 'In preparation for Toxic, actor Tara Sutaria is preparing to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, representing India.' It seems that this time the actress is not going there for her film, but taking advantage of her popularity due to the film and making a grand entry there.

Other Indian actors to make an appearance at Cannes Film Festival in 2022 include Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, and Payal Kapadia. Payal Kapadia is going to chair the jury of the 65th edition of Cannes Critics' Week from May 13-21.

About the film

Co-written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. In the lead roles of the movie, along with Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara are starring.

The still images of Tara playing Rebecca in the movie were launched on January 3 this year. While posting them on social media, Geetu Mohandas accompanied them with a post about her natural inclination to protect Tara, which she said, 'I have always had this natural urge to protect Tara, whether it is her calm demeanor or the cocoon she feels secure in. And it need not be explained.'

A few days back, it became known that Toxic would be delayed once again and the film won’t reach theaters on June 4 as originally planned. According to Yash, while the movie is already made, the current priorities involve sealing distribution deals around the globe. The decision, Yash hinted, was made so as to ensure that the film could reach its full potential globally.

Initially, the worldwide release of the film had been planned for March 19 and the film would then clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which has been directed by Aditya Dhar.

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