South Africa expect spin challenge in Rawalpindi as Maharaj returns for second Test South Africa brace for a spin-heavy contest in the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Skipper Aiden Markram confirms Keshav Maharaj’s return, while the Proteas eye batting improvements to level the series after defeat in Lahore.

Rawalpindi:

South Africa are bracing for a trial by spin in Rawalpindi as they gear up for the second Test against Pakistan, starting Monday, October 20. After a tough loss in Lahore, the Proteas are determined to level the series, with skipper Aiden Markram expecting another spin-friendly surface in northern Punjab.

Having already seen how decisive spin can be in subcontinental conditions, Markram said the team had spent the past week reworking their approach, especially after being undone by Pakistan’s spinners in the first Test.

“We’ve expected those types of conditions from day one. It's about us having done some homework post the first Test and coming up with new plans to hopefully counter that and give ourselves a chance of succeeding in these conditions. I suppose when you get to spinning conditions, the guessing game is always how long until it really starts to spin exaggeratedly,” Markram said ahead of the second Test.

Markram shares update on Maharaj’s return

The Proteas will be boosted by the return of experienced left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who missed the Lahore Test due to a back issue. His comeback adds depth and variety to South Africa’s bowling attack, especially after Senuran Muthusamy’s impressive 11-wicket haul in the opener.

He has passed all his fitness tests and travelled here safely and smoothly and been bowling well in the nets. So yeah, he's good to go and seems in a really good space. “He brings lots of experience and a really good skill set as well. So we’re looking forward to this game starting tomorrow (Monday), which is an opportunity for us to level the series, but also to keep improving in these conditions and fixing some of the stuff that we feel needs fixing from the first game,” Markram said.

South Africa’s bowlers may relish the conditions, but their batters will need to show greater application. The top order struggled in Lahore, leaving the middle and lower order with too much to do. Markram, who has fond memories of Rawalpindi after scoring a century here in 2021, is hoping to lead from the front this time.