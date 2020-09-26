IPL 2020: Shubman Gill says KKR have plan in place to combat SRH spin attack

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of KKR opener Shubman Gill.

Kolkata Knight Riders had worst possible start to their Indian Premier League season as they were dismantled in all three departments by defending champions in Abu Dhabi earlier this week. Team’s batting seemed out of wits while chasing as none of the batsman clicked while team’s batting prodigy Shubman Gill failed to live up to expectations after being promoted opening position.

The 21-year-old opener, however, is unfazed by the loss and said they are feeling confident as they have a plan in place to deal with the experienced SRH bowling attack led by Afghan spinner Rashid Khan.

“I think they got a pretty experienced bowling attack from a batsman’s point of view but we have trained well, especially for tight situations where bowlers are on top of you. Our aim would be to replicate the same in the match,” he said while speaking on KKR’s official Twitter handle. “We have trained well for spin as well because as the tournament will progress, wickets would be more spin oriented and that makes us feel very confident.”

The Punjab Ranji batsman further added that having two quality left-handers Nitish Rana and Eoin Morgan gives them further opportunity to have multiple left-hand right-hand combinations on the pitch in order to disrupt the line and length of the bowlers.

I” think having two lefties in Nitish Rana and Eoin Morgan will be really helpful to us as they have Rashid and other off spinners so having left-hand right-hand combinations will help us against them,” Shubman concluded.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage