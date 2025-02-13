Shreyas Iyer breaks Virat Kohli’s record, achieves massive feat in third England ODI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shreyas Iyer

Team India managed to breeze past England in the third and final ODI of the white ball series. With the Men in Blue having won the first two ODIs already, both sides locked horns in the third game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 12.

The third ODI saw the Indian team coming in to bat first after losing the toss. Batting first, the hosts put in an excellent performance and posted a total of 356 runs for England to chase down. Throughout the game, there were several performances from India that stood out.

From Shubman Gill’s ton to Virat Kohli scoring a half century, there were many moments for the fans to enjoy in the game. One of those moments came from the knock of Shreyas Iyer. Coming out to bat in the middle order, Iyer amassed 78 runs in 64 deliveries.

In doing so, the star batter became the fastest Indian batter to hit 25 50+ scores in ODIs, surpassing the likes of Virat Kohli and Navjot Singh Sidhu. It is worth noting that Iyer took 60 ODI innings to hit 25 50+ scores, whereas Virat Kohli took 68 innings.

Speaking of India, the side, after posting a total of 356 runs on the board in the first innings, limited England to a score of 214 and registered a 142-run victory. Doing so, India won their third consecutive ODI against England and clinched the series. The three wins could go a long way in the side's preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 set to be held in Pakistan and in the UAE. India will kick off their Champions Trophy campaign by taking on Bangladesh. Both sides will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the 2nd game of the tournament on Thursday, February 20.

Fastest Indian batter to reach 25 50+ scores in ODIs

1. Shreyas Iyer: 60 innings

2. Virat Kohli: 68 innings

3. Navjot Singh Sidhu: 68 innings

4. KL Rahul: 69 innings

5. Shikhar Dhawan: 72 innings